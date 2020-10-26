Julio Jones not looking for trade away from Atlanta

Getty Images

A report before Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Lions indicated that the Falcons will not be trading quarterback Matt Ryan or wide receiver Julio Jones before next week’s trade deadline.

That suits Jones just fine. After the 23-22 loss to Detroit, Jones was asked whether he would welcome a trade away from the 1-6 Falcons and he said that is not something he’s looking for.

“No,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “I play football. I know who I am, I know what I got going on. I know what I mean to this team.”

Team president Rich McKay said recently that the Falcons will consider making trades before the deadline, but that “this will not be a situation where we’re gonna predetermine the roster” for an incoming coach and General Manager.