Kevin Stefanski on Odell Beckham: No one else can bring that kind of juice

Getty Images

Tests on Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s knee confirmed the team’s fear that he suffered a significant injury early in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Beckham tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the 2020 season as a result. On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he’s “incredibly disappointed for [Beckham]” and outlined what the team will be missing without having him on the field.

“Odell, the energy he brings to practice. The energy he brings to games,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “No one else is going to be able to bring that type of juice. But it’s our job to find the guys that can go compete and we’ll put them in spots where they can succeed and think we’ll be able to do that. It’s not easy. I don’t want to have to do it and I’m very disappointed for Odell but that’s the nature of this beast. Injuries are part of this thing and that doesn’t mean any of us have to like it, but we do have to deal with it.”

The Browns only dressed four wideouts Sunday and Jarvis Landry is playing through a broken rib, so they will look to fill out the group behind Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones this week. Taywan Taylor was scratched Sunday, KhaDarel Hodge can come off the injured reserve and the team could also look to the trade market before the November 3 deadline.