Kliff Kingsbury: High school coaches will show DK Metcalf play for years

Getty Images

The Seahawks wound up losing Sunday night’s game to the Cardinals in overtime, but it may have been over before the extra session if not for DK Metcalf refusing to give up on a play.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker picked off a Russell Wilson pass on the Cardinals’ 2-yard-line in the second quarter and appeared to be on his way to a 98-yard touchdown return. He didn’t make it to the end zone because Metcalf chased him down at the 8-yard-line and the Cardinals failed to score any points on the ensuing possession after three runs and an incomplete pass.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called it “one of the best football plays I’ve ever seen” and Metcalf’s teammates also showered him with praise for his effort. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury joined the chorus and said he was convinced Baker would score before he noticed Metcalf.

“Until that huge stallion of a human came galloping out of nowhere,” Kingsbury said, via the Seahawks website. “Phenomenal anticipation by (Baker). DK Metcalf is an absolutely freak athlete, and what an effort play by him. High school coaches will be showing that one for years—just don’t give up on a play.”

According to NextGen stats, Baker hit 21.27 miles per hour on the return. Metcalf throttled up to 22.64 miles per hour, which is why Baker was left to say that it was “the first time I’ve ever been hawked in my entire life” when recounting the play after the game.