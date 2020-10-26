Kliff Kingsbury: High school coaches will show DK Metcalf play for years

Posted by Josh Alper on October 26, 2020, 9:48 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Seahawks wound up losing Sunday night’s game to the Cardinals in overtime, but it may have been over before the extra session if not for DK Metcalf refusing to give up on a play.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker picked off a Russell Wilson pass on the Cardinals’ 2-yard-line in the second quarter and appeared to be on his way to a 98-yard touchdown return. He didn’t make it to the end zone because Metcalf chased him down at the 8-yard-line and the Cardinals failed to score any points on the ensuing possession after three runs and an incomplete pass.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called it “one of the best football plays I’ve ever seen” and Metcalf’s teammates also showered him with praise for his effort. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury joined the chorus and said he was convinced Baker would score before he noticed Metcalf.

“Until that huge stallion of a human came galloping out of nowhere,” Kingsbury said, via the Seahawks website. “Phenomenal anticipation by (Baker). DK Metcalf is an absolutely freak athlete, and what an effort play by him. High school coaches will be showing that one for years—just don’t give up on a play.”

According to NextGen stats, Baker hit 21.27 miles per hour on the return. Metcalf throttled up to 22.64 miles per hour, which is why Baker was left to say that it was “the first time I’ve ever been hawked in my entire life” when recounting the play after the game.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Kliff Kingsbury: High school coaches will show DK Metcalf play for years

  2. Maybe the cowboys coaches need to leave that video on loop every day during practice cause they soft with no heart

  3. That play was spectacular. Terrible throw by Russell, amazing read and interception by Baker, absolutely amazing chase down by Metcalf. Kingsbury should have absolutely taken the 3 points though.

  4. Probably another play, or plays, that will be shown this week to NFL and other teams is, with no time outs, Larry Fitzgerald taking the ball from the carrier and hurriedly giving the ball to the official so the ball can be set/snapped as soon as possible. Other players may have previously done this, but one gets the impression from articles this was unique.
    Expect college and NFL teams in similar situations to do what Larry did.
    (similarly, a few years ago, Seattle and NE seemed to be the only NFL teams whose ball carriers tended to immediately give the ball to an official, rather than just dropping the ball; the following season, most, if not all, of the NFL seemed to do the same — among other things, immediately giving the ball to an official facilitates a hurry-up play; situations may dictate alternatives to handing the ball to an official)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.