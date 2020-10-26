Kyler Murray on pace for QB record 16 rushing touchdowns

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray scored his seventh rushing touchdown on Sunday night in the Cardinals’ seventh game, keeping him on a pace unequaled by any quarterback in NFL history.

If Murray keeps it up, he’ll finish the season with 16 rushing touchdowns in 16 games, which would be a new NFL record for a quarterback.

The current record is 14 rushing touchdowns, which was set by Cam Newton in 2011. Murray needs eight rushing touchdowns in nine remaining games to break that record.

There’s little reason to think teams are going to be able to stop Murray from getting into the end zone. He’s scored in every game this year but one (Week Four against the Panthers), and in Week Two he scored twice.