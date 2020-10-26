Kyler Murray: Sunday night’s win a “big, big step for us”

Getty Images

The Cardinals had not beaten the Seahawks in Arizona since 2012 heading into Sunday night’s game and it looked like that streak would continue when Seattle opened up a 13-point lead in the first half of the game.

Arizona chipped away at that lead, however, and scored 10 straight points in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. More twists and turns were waiting in the extra 10 minutes, but an Isaiah Simmons interception of Russell Wilson gave Zane Gonzalez a second chance to hit a game-winning field goal with 15 seconds to play in the game.

Gonzalez hit the kick and the Cardinals are 5-2 after a 37-34 win. The loss was Seattle’s first of the season and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said after the game that the win represented a significant accomplishment for the team.

“Wanting to be the best, you got to beat the best,” Murray said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “And that’s just the nature of this game. In any sport, you got to beat the best. So I think it was a big, big step for us.”

Murray was 34-of-48 for 360 yards, three touchdowns and an interception through the air while running 14 times for 67 yards and a touchdown. The line looked similar to the one that Russell Wilson posted, but Wilson had three interceptions and that helped swing the game Arizona’s way.