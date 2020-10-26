Mike Purcell out for the year; Phillip Lindsay in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Starting nose tackle Mike Purcell will miss the rest of the season, coach Vic Fangio announced Monday.

Purcell injured his foot during Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and was forced to exit in the first quarter. Fangio said Purcell has a Lisfranc injury, which affects the middle part of the foot.

Purcell made 15 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit in six games. He started all six games.

Earlier this month, Purcell signed an extension through 2023.

Fangio said Diontae Spencer (shoulder), Tim Patrick (hamstring) and Derrek Tuszka (hamstring) are day to day.

Running back Phillip Lindsay is in concussion protocol.

“That’s all done independently,” Fangio said. “They started testing him today and that will be a process that will just have to take place during the week, and we’ll see what the independent doctors say.”