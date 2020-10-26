Odell Beckham has torn ACL

Getty Images

The news on Browns receiver Odell Beckham‘s knee injury is as bad as feared.

Beckham told Josina Anderson that his ACL is torn and his season is over.

That’s a devastating injury for Beckham, who will now begin a long process of rehabilitating and hoping he can be back on the field when the 2021 NFL season starts.

It’s also a major disappointment for the Browns, who thought when they traded for Beckham last year that they were getting the best wide receiver in football, but have so far seen him fall short of expectations and now are seeing him deal with a major injury.

At 5-2 the Browns are in very good shape to compete for a playoff berth, but losing Beckham hurts.