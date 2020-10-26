Odell Beckham has torn ACL

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 26, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT
The news on Browns receiver Odell Beckham‘s knee injury is as bad as feared.

Beckham told Josina Anderson that his ACL is torn and his season is over.

That’s a devastating injury for Beckham, who will now begin a long process of rehabilitating and hoping he can be back on the field when the 2021 NFL season starts.

It’s also a major disappointment for the Browns, who thought when they traded for Beckham last year that they were getting the best wide receiver in football, but have so far seen him fall short of expectations and now are seeing him deal with a major injury.

At 5-2 the Browns are in very good shape to compete for a playoff berth, but losing Beckham hurts.

26 responses to “Odell Beckham has torn ACL

  5. Not worth 14+ million per year. Trade him in the off-season.
    Name the last top-5 receiver who won the superbowl. That’s what we thought

  6. Baker looked more comfortable with Beckham out of the game. I understand Beckham is an incredible talent, but he doesn’t seem to have the best chemistry with Baker. I’m looking forward to more reps for Higgins and Peoples-Jones and hopefully better chemistry throughout the offense.

  9. I wish Odell nothing but the best, but we play better without him. With that being said, I hope he ends up on a team where he can shine.

  10. Beckham has been more of a negative distraction than a play-maker for the Browns.

  11. Browns fans saying they play better without OBJ are delusional. He opens up the offense for everyone. Please show the man some respect, whether you like him or dislike him (usually the reason why makes no sense). Hope he gets well soon.

  15. Odell is definitely a goofball, but not a bad person. He should have kept quiet and stayed in New York. But that’s all hindsight now. I hope he saved his money.

  16. I would consider Tyreek Hill a top 5 WR, he won a SB.

    But I’d take DK, Hopkins, and Thomas over him. After that you could probably argue the next 4-5 guys. Hill, Allen, Woods, Diggs.

  17. Well, now he’s free. Albeit nine months later than he wanted to be.
    They wont keep him, at that cost coming back from ACL, he wasn’t that much a part of the offense anyways. They can win without him as evidenced from yesterdays win.
    He never got the right team for his skills.

  18. I think his days in cleveland are officially over. I’m interested to see if baker continues to improve when OBJ is off the field. This might not be as bad as it initially seems.

  19. Betting that’s his last game as a Brown. He will get a one year “prove myself” contract and we will see if he recovers from this injury and hasn’t lost a step.

  20. OBJ is an incredible athlete, but only a good WR. He made a ton of money off of 1 incredible catch. I never thought of him as a top 15 wr.

  21. OBJ is all about legacy. Well, his Browns’ legacy is never being on the same page and getting hurt on that very sort of play. If he wouldn’t have wasted so much time on league banned visors & watches and other crap I’d almost feel sorry for him.

  22. springfield says:
    October 26, 2020 at 10:51 am
    I would consider Tyreek Hill a top 5 WR, he won a SB.

    But I’d take DK, Hopkins, and Thomas over him. After that you could probably argue the next 4-5 guys. Hill, Allen, Woods, Diggs
    ——————————————————————————————–
    I know we live in the moment, but in no world is DK better than OBJ.

  23. I really can’t say that this hurts the Browns. He may have been drawing coverage, but as a receiver, he had not been doing a whole lot. This team needs to trust the run and stop turning the ball over.

  24. youngnoize says:
    October 26, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Browns fans saying they play better without OBJ are delusional. He opens up the offense for everyone. Please show the man some respect, whether you like him or dislike him (usually the reason why makes no sense). Hope he gets well soon.

    ==================

    1) They played much better without him yesterday.
    2) What has he done to merit respect? Never elevated his team to greatness, never won a playoff game (and only made it to one of them), never made the difference when it counted, has been an unhelpful distraction for his teams on an off the field (including those ridiculous in-game uniform violations last season), got banned from LSU for two years for his self-centered stunt after their championship win. The evidence is clear that he’s me-first, and hasn’t been a good return on any investment made in him to date. It takes more than ability to earn respect.
    3) I also hope he gets well soon and recovers fully.

