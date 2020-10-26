Panthers estimate Russell Okung as non-participant in practice

Getty Images

Chargers left tackle Russell Okung left with a calf injury Sunday after playing 26 of 46 offensive snaps.

So it came as no surprise that Okung was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated injury report for Thursday Night Football.

Greg Little replaced Okung on Sunday.

Guard John Miller (ankle) also was estimated as a non-participant Monday.

The Panthers estimated cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring), defensive end Marquis Haynes (knee) and defensive end Efe Obada (back) as full participants.