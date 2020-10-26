Panthers release Seth Roberts

Getty Images

Wide receiver Seth Roberts‘ time with the Panthers has come to an end.

The Panthers announced Roberts’ release on Monday afternoon. The move comes a day after Roberts played a season-high 41 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in a 27-24 loss to the Saints.

Roberts did not catch a pass while playing those snaps and has not had a pass thrown his way since Week Four. He leaves Carolina with four catches for 31 yards.

The Panthers did not announce a corresponding move to fill the roster spot. It could go to running back Christian McCaffrey if he is activated ahead of Thursday’s game against the Falcons, although his return this week is reportedly considered a long shot.