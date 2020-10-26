Raiders face big fine, possible loss of draft pick

Getty Images

The $350,000 fine imposed on the Titans for violating COVID-19 protocols constitutes either precedent or a warning shot. As more teams land in line for punishment, more will be learned about the league’s approach to pandemic jurisprudence.

The Raiders have become the next team to face sanctions.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Raiders will be “fined very heavily,” and that the amount will exceed the penalty imposed on the Titans. Per Glazer, the Titans also face the loss of a draft pick. The difference flows from the fact that the Raiders aren’t regarded as a first-time offender, given past COVID-19 violations.

Beyond fines and other potential efforts to discipline the Raiders, the fact that the NFL required them to proceed on Sunday created a layer of competitive consequence, making it harder to win the game.

And the Raiders didn’t win the game. They lost, 45-20. They apparently will be losing more in the coming days.