Rams lead Bears 10-3 at halftime

Getty Images

So far, Monday Night Football has followed the script: The first half was a defensive battle.

Here’s hoping you bet the under.

The Rams lead the Bears 10-3 at halftime.

The Bears have 126 yards and the Rams 223. The teams combined for six punts.

Josh Reynolds caught a 4-yard pass from Jared Goff with 3:57 remaining in the first quarter to give the Rams a 7-0 lead. The teams traded field goals after that.

Cairo Santos made a 42-yard field goal for the Bears, and Samuel Sloman made a 22-yarder for the Rams.

Nick Foles went 12-for-15 for 121 yards in the first half, with Goff completing 14 of 22 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Aaron Donald has half a sack and two tackles, while Khalil Mack has one tackle.