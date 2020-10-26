Report: Bengals don’t think Jonah Williams’ neck injury is overly serious

Getty Images

The Bengals saw a pair of offensive linemen leave Sunday’s game against the Browns because of injuries and there’s some hope that left tackle Jonah Williams‘ absence won’t be an extended one.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that early indications are that his neck injury is not “overly serious.” It may be enough to keep him out of their Week 8 game against the Titans, but the team is optimistic about his chances of returning after their Week 9 bye.

Fred Johnson replaced Williams during the 37-34 loss to Cleveland.

The Bengals also lost center Trey Hopkins to a concussion. He’ll have to go through the concussion protocol before being cleared to return. Billy Price filled in for him on Sunday.