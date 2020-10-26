Report: Kristian Fulton will miss a few games with knee injury

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans will not have cornerback Kristian Fulton this week after the second-round choice injured his knee during Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

Fulton will miss a few weeks, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

The Titans’ top three corners are Malcolm Butler, Adoree' Jackson and Fulton, but Jackson has yet to play after injuring his knee during practice before Week 1. Jackson could return Sunday against Cincinnati.

After Fulton’s injury, the Titans rotated Tye Smith and Jonathan Joseph and used seventh-rounder Chris Jackson.

If the Titans place Fulton on injured reserve, he will miss at least three games before becoming eligible to return.

He has 15 tackles and an interception in five games, having missed the win over the Bills after coming off the COVID-19 list.