Romeo Crennel: I’ve tried to reassure players we’re not looking to trade guys

Getty Images

The Texans have a bye in Week 8 and that means they will not return to the field until after the November 3 trade deadline has come and gone.

Given their 1-6 record and need to hire a new coach and General Manager after the season, they’re a team that gets mentioned often as possible sellers on the trade market. Interim head coach Romeo Crennel acknowledged the possibility of that creating a distraction for the team’s players when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

“Oh sure. With this situation, it might be more on their mind this year. I’ve talked to them and tried to reassure them that I’m not looking to trade guys,” Crennel said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

They may not be looking to do it, but it doesn’t sound like the Texans are ignoring calls that might come their way. Crennel said he’s “been informed of some possibilities” while adding that nothing’s guaranteed to happen in the coming days.