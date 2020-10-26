Ron Rivera’s message to other cancer patients: It’s OK to be selfish

Getty Images

Washington coach Ron Rivera completed his cancer treatments on Monday. After Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, I asked him if he has any message for others dealing with the same disease.

“More than anything else, it’s take care of yourself,” Rivera said. “The biggest thing I’ve learned is that it really has to be about you. You have to be selfish, to be honest with you. And it’s OK to be selfish when it comes to you and your health.”

Amen to that, and amen to the inspiration that someone like Rivera can give to the many others who are looking for someone/anyone to inspire them to fight, to heal, and to live.

And here’s the best video you’ll see today: Rivera exiting the building after his final treatment and giving the bell a ring.