Sunday Night Football: Cardinals knock off Seahawks in overtime thriller

Getty Images

The Cardinals twice trailed by 13 points. They scored 10 points in the final 2:28 of regulation just to get to overtime.

They missed a game-winning field goal in overtime.

They then won it with a game-winning field goal in overtime.

It was an improbable 37-34 overtime victory for the Cardinals over the Seahawks. It was Seattle’s first loss after five victories to start the season. The Cardinals, who were 5-10-1 last season, moved to 5-2 with their third consecutive win.

Zane Gonzalez kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play of the fourth quarter to send it to overtime. A 41-yarder was wide left with 2:42 remaining in overtime, which would have given the Cardinals the victory after Seattle punted on its first possession of overtime.

He got another chance with 20 seconds left in the extra period and nailed the 48-yarder.

It was the first time the Cardinals led.

The Seahawks thought they had the game won more than once, including in overtime when DK Metcalf scored on a 48-yard touchdown on third-and-10. But officials penalized receiver David Moore for an obvious hold on Kevin Peterson to spring Metcalf. Rookie Isaiah Simmons intercepted Wilson on the next play and returned it 12 yards to the Seattle 49.

That set up the Cardinals’ game-winning, six-play, 19-yard drive.

The Cardinal got to overtime on a 8-yard touchdown catch by Christian Kirk with 2:28 left in regulation and, after Arizona got the ball back with 52 seconds left, Gonzalez made the tying kick on the final play of regulation.

Kirk’s touchdown — his second of the game — came two plays after Seahawks defensive lineman Benson Mayowa was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for trying to gain leverage on Gonzalez’s 52-yard field goal. The Cardinals took the points off the board and got the touchdown, leaving them in need of only a field goal to tie it on the last play of regulation.

Kyler Murray finished 34-of-48 for 360 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 67 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. DeAndre Hopkins caught 10 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Kirk had five receptions for 37 yards and two scores.

Chase Edmonds, getting more playing time after Kenyan Drake was carted off with an ankle injury, had five carries for 58 yards and caught seven passes for 87 yards.

The Cardinals gained 519 yards.

The Seahawks gained 572 yards as Russell Wilson threw for 388 yards and Tyler Lockett had his second three-touchdown game in four games. But Wilson also threw three interceptions.

Wilson has 22 touchdown passes, tying Peyton Manning for the most through six games. Manning finished with 55 touchdowns that season.

Wilson also ran for 84 yards on six carries.

Lockett caught 15 passes for 200 yards and touchdowns of 3, 47 and 3 yards.

Lockett had a three-touchdown game against the Cowboys in Week 3, catching nine passes for 100 yards. That was his only 100-yard game this season before Sunday night.

Lockett has seven touchdowns this season.