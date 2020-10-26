Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski join elite company

Getty Images

On Sunday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady connected with Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski for a six points. It was the 92nd time they’ve been on both ends of a touchdown pass, both in the regular season and postseason.

According to the NFL, that ties Brady and Gronk for second on the all-time list, with 49ers quarterback Steve Young and 49ers receiver Jerry Rice. (Yes, Rice and Young connected for touchdowns more times than Rice and Joe Montana.)

Brady and Gronk have plenty more work to do to catch the No. 1 duo. Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and Colts receiver Marvin Harrison were on both ends of a touchdown pass a whopping 114 times.

The best news for the Bucs is that Gronk is finally starting to look like Gronk again. Although coach Bruce Arians declared in August that Gronkowski moves like he did five years ago, Gronk doesn’t. But he’s now getting to the point where he can do some of the things he used to do, and he’s generating great results for his team.