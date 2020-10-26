Vic Fangio: We need to fix entire passing game

Getty Images

The Broncos got quarterback Drew Lock back from a right shoulder injury for their Week 6 game against the Patriots, but Lock’s return has not resulted in a spike in success throwing the ball.

Lock is 34-of-64 for 443 yards and four interceptions in the last two games. The lack of success through the air didn’t stop the Broncos from beating the Patriots in his first game back, but they got blown out by the Chiefs this Sunday.

On Monday, Fangio acknowledged that Lock needs to be better and said the only way he is going to improve is by continuing to play. Fangio also said that Lock isn’t the only player who needs to improve in order to make the team more successful through the air.

“As a team we need to fix our entire passing game,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “We just haven’t thrown it very efficiently the last two weeks. That’s an 11-man operation. That’s us as coaches. We’re all in it together and we’ve got to go to work on that. It has to improve no doubt about it. And as the quarterback he’s the main focus as always but I think we have to keep in mind it is an 11-man operation and us as coaches are involved too. And we’ve got to make improvements there, there’s no two ways about that.”

The Broncos will face the Chargers this week and get their first look at rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. He’s been playing at a higher level than Lock and the future in the AFC West won’t look too rosy for the Broncos if that continues to be the case.