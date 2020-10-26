Vikings add two corners, designate Pat Elflein for return from IR

Getty Images

The Vikings returned from their bye week by announcing a handful of roster moves, including the addition of a pair of cornerbacks to the active roster.

Minnesota claimed Chris Jones off of waivers and signed Mark Fields off of their practice squad. They also designated guard Pat Elflein and linebacker Troy Dye for return from injured reserve.

Jones was waived by the Lions on Saturday after appearing in one game for the team. Detroit signed him off of the Cardinals practice squad last month.

Fields has appeared in one game for the Vikings this season and played one game for them last year as well.

Elflein has been out since the first week of the season with a thumb injury. Dye has missed the last four games with a foot injury.