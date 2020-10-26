X-rays of Kenyan Drake’s ankle negative, MRI coming up

Getty Images

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was not on the field to help his team in overtime against the Seahawks because he hurt his ankle late in the fourth quarter.

Drake was carted to the locker room and did not return to the game. According to multiple reports, X-rays of the ankle were negative on Sunday night.

He is now set for an MRI as the team tries to determine the extent of the injury and how long he might be out of action.

Drake had 14 carries for 34 yards. If he does miss time, Chase Edmonds would see a bigger role in the offense. He had five carries for 58 yards and seven catches for 87 yards in Sunday’s 37-34 win.