Antonio Brown officially signs with the Buccaneers

Posted by Mike Florio on October 27, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT
Getty Images

Antonio Brown will be getting his latest second chance in Tampa.

Per multiple reports, the Buccaneers officially have signed Brown to a one-year deal.

He’ll be eligible to practice and play after Tampa Bay’s Week Eight game at the Giants. Which means he’ll make his debut on Sunday, November 8 against the Saints on Sunday Night Football.

It was against the Saints in December 2018 that the football-following world last saw Brown perform at a high level. In a game at the Superdome, Brown caught 14 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. A late fumble from receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster helped cost Pittsburgh the win, which in turn killed their playoff hopes.

Two days later, the Steelers named Smith-Schuster the team MVP, Brown reportedly got upset about it and stormed out of practice, and the rest is history. History that quite possibly will repeat itself.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Antonio Brown officially signs with the Buccaneers

  2. I love this signing because it’s not only a sport, the NFL is entertainment and this will bring an X factor to the league.

  3. I do not mean this as a joke whatsoever, but given his multiple and on-going accusations of sex offenses and general assaults without him having a conviction that requires him to register as an offender, how will Tampa Bay protect the community?

    Didn’t they also make Jameis Winston their #1 pick after strong sexual assault charges that the prosecutor said that just because he didn’t have enough evidence to indict him did not mean that he didn’t fully believe that the offense was committed?! He was convicted of the theft of the crab legs, as we know! Then he had a subsequent charge of sexually assaulting an Uber drive after he arrived in Tampa!

    We all know that celebrity buys you a lot of chances, but does this club claim to love the community but continue to throw money after these kinds of characters and bring them into the community?!

  5. I’m sure he was sat down and told that his previous behavior will not be acceptable. With that being said Tompa Bay just got even more dangerousand will probbly end up NFC champs. The one ones who can stop them are themselves.

  6. Besides “good luck!” what else is there to say?

    “If Belichick couldn’t make it work…”

    “Keeping Brown off of the oppositions team is just good strategy.”

  7. Mike Evans is limited and frustrated by an injury.
    Watch the P.I in the last game when, after the play, he throw is helmet going to the bench. Healthy Evans would have caught the ball despite the foul.
    He can heal and rest now they have A.Brown.
    But when Evans will return, we’ll see how A.Brown react.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.