Antonio Brown officially signs with the Buccaneers

Antonio Brown will be getting his latest second chance in Tampa.

Per multiple reports, the Buccaneers officially have signed Brown to a one-year deal.

He’ll be eligible to practice and play after Tampa Bay’s Week Eight game at the Giants. Which means he’ll make his debut on Sunday, November 8 against the Saints on Sunday Night Football.

It was against the Saints in December 2018 that the football-following world last saw Brown perform at a high level. In a game at the Superdome, Brown caught 14 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. A late fumble from receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster helped cost Pittsburgh the win, which in turn killed their playoff hopes.

Two days later, the Steelers named Smith-Schuster the team MVP, Brown reportedly got upset about it and stormed out of practice, and the rest is history. History that quite possibly will repeat itself.