Bears’ offense has been worse since Nick Foles became the starter

In Week Three, the Bears benched a struggling Mitchell Trubisky for Nick Foles, and they promptly came back from a 26-10 deficit to beat the Falcons 30-26. It looked like Foles was the right man to lead their offense.

In four games since then, it has looked a lot different.

The Bears’ offense has actually been worse in the four games started by Foles than it was with Trubisky, including last night’s ugly showing in a 24-10 loss to the Rams.

Since Foles became the Bears’ starter in Week Four, the Bears are dead last in the NFL with an average of 263 yards per game. In the three games Trubisky started, the Bears’ offense was never held under 300 yards. The Bears have gained fewer than 300 yards in all four games Foles has started. The Bears averaged 22.0 first downs in Trubisky’s two full games; they’ve averaged 17.5 first downs in Foles’ four full games.

Foles has worse stats than Trubisky across the board, whether judging by passer rating (Trubisky is at 87.4 and Foles at 77.6), ESPN’s QBR metric (Trubisky is at 56.4 and Foles at 46.2) or yards per attempt (Trubisky 6.5, Foles 5.9). Trubisky and Foles have both thrown six touchdown passes this season, but Foles has thrown six interceptions while Trubisky threw three. Trubisky is also a threat as a runner who was averaging 10.9 yards per carry on the season; Foles actually has negative rushing yards this season.

From all appearances, Bears coach Matt Nagy has made his decision and is sticking with Foles as the starter. But there’s little reason to believe Foles is going to turn the Bears’ offense around. He did it briefly against a Falcons team known for allowing fourth-quarter comebacks, but he hasn’t done it since.

20 responses to “Bears’ offense has been worse since Nick Foles became the starter

  1. The game was really sad to Bears fans for 2 reasons:
    1. Stink, stank, stunk. The Bears offense defined all variations of the term.
    2. It was a theme you will see again every time the Bears face a team with a good D line. No run game, no time for anything more that the 4 yard dinks and no completed passes over 10 yards until the Bears are down by 20 or more point in the 4th quarter and its garbage time.
    As a fan I don’t mind the Bears losing but the game was no fun to watch because it was so one sided.
    PS: Trubisky had zilch to do with this one. There is a reason Foles is on team #5

  3. The defense can’t carry the team. This further implies that Trubisky isn’t/wasn’t the problem. Get your $h!t together Nagy, swallow your pride and give up the play calling. Pace get some offensive linemen! Cody Whitehair is the only offensive lineman on the team. Lastly, the Bears need a compliment to Monty, Patterson and Cohen are not NFL RB’s!

  4. Foles doesn’t pass the eye test. The defense is less effective too with Foles because if he aint going 3 and out then he is throwing a pick. The defense is gassed because Foles keeps bringing them onto the field. Foles is easily the worst qb in the division. In fact he just might be the worst starting QB in the nfl

  5. It’s really embarrassing to have given the game away to this crap team with no talent on offense other than Allen Robinson

  8. Look at the teams that Foles played versus what Trubisky played. These stats are a little skewed when it comes to that metric.

  9. I hope Trubisky signs with another team and pulls a Tannehill.

    Nagy is on his way to becoming Gabe
    2.0

  10. This is exactly what Foles does. Sometimes he looks like Joe Montana and other times Ryan Leaf.

  12. It’s time for George to start looking for a new GM. Both he and Nagy stink something terrible. Total ineptetude. The Bears will never be good with these two idiots running this team. All my life I’ve been a Bears fan, Maybe its time to flush this whole thing.

  13. Well this is no surprise really. Foles has been a terrible starting quarterback forever, except for one year when he had a very talented offense around him.

  16. “In the three games Trubisky started, the Bears’ offense was never held under 300 yards.”

    The opponents in those three games? The Lions, the Giants, and the Falcons. Three mighty defenses there!

  17. The OL is the main problem. No running game and pass protection is garbage against a good defense.
    Foles is a pocket QB.
    Trubisky has better stats because he can run and scramble to buy more time.
    Foles or Trubisky, you can’t win against a good team if you don’t fix the OL.

  19. It is amazing reading this article and some of the comments….it is clear reality eludes many. While Foles is not Montana there is zero chance anyone can QB behind that line. There is no mention about Trubisky playing behind a much healthier O line but that is because this article is a hastily written and poorly researched clickbait exercise. The Chicago problem is one of talent and COACHING! 4th and 1 and you hand off 4 yards deep?

  20. Look at who the defenses were in the last 4 games versus who they were in games Mitch started. Pretty asinine to not mention that when comparing. Foles has had to go against a few of the best defenses in the league. Mitch had cupcakes and was still hot garbage.

