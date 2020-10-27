Bill Belichick on sticking with Cam Newton: I think he’s our best player there

Posted by Josh Alper on October 27, 2020, 10:39 AM EDT
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t hesitate before saying that Cam Newton was “absolutely” still the team’s starting quarterback in the wake of Sunday’s loss to the 49ers and he elaborated on why he made that choice during a Monday appearance on WEEI.

Newton struggled in the 33-6 loss and was 9-15 for 98 yards and three interceptions before Jarrett Stidham took over in the fouth quarter. Stidham may have gotten the call at that moment, but Belichick left little doubt about how he thinks the two quarterbacks stack up in the bigger picture.

“I think he’s our best player there, so again there are other problems offensively,” Belichick said. “There are things we need to do better and that is what we’re going to work on. I think we have our best players out there. We just have to find a way to be more productive. We have been at times, but we certainly weren’t yesterday, and we need to see if we can improve that.”

The sooner the Patriots can improve the better. They face the Bills this weekend and have the Ravens in Week 10 in a pair of games that will help determine how much hope the team will carry into the second half of the season.

20 responses to “Bill Belichick on sticking with Cam Newton: I think he’s our best player there

  1. The fact is that as bad as Cam is playing, Bill knows that Cam still gives the team a much better chance to win than Stidham or Hoyer. He has seen enough of both of those guys to realize they are not starting NFL QB material.

  3. That doesn’t say much about his confidence in Stidham. The Patriots knew what they were getting with Cam (good and bad). I’m not sure what their plan is beyond this year.

  5. Stidham is a 4th round pick whose main claim to fame is that BB drafted him. He still has yet to look good in a real game and his stats (granted in limited action) are horrible. Maybe with time he will grow into a pro QB but it was always rather bizarre how some Pats fans latched onto him like BB could just on-demand pickup some nobody and instantly turn him into a star.

  6. nhpats2011 says:
    October 27, 2020 at 10:53 am
    The fact is that as bad as Cam is playing, Bill knows that Cam still gives the team a much better chance to win than Stidham or Hoyer. He has seen enough of both of those guys to realize they are not starting NFL QB material.

    You are delusional. If Newton continues to play worse than you or I would vs a weak Buffalo D, BB won’t just sit there and waste the development of Stidham at 2-5.

    You Madden video game fantasy dorks know little about this sport.

    Newton doesn’t even throw to his right, shrinking the field, while ignoring wide open receivers.

    22 tape gets released today and Chatham will have a field day on how bad Newton is.

  8. mogogo1 says:
    October 27, 2020 at 11:23 am
    Stidham is a 4th round pick whose main claim to fame is that BB drafted him. He still has yet to look good in a real game and his stats (granted in limited action) are horrible. Maybe with time he will grow into a pro QB but it was always rather bizarre how some Pats fans latched onto him like BB could just on-demand pickup some nobody and instantly turn him into a star.

    I can only think of one Pats’ fan who was proclaiming Stidham as anything other than a long-shot. And the same guy seems to have some kind of beef with Brady because Brady chose Gisele over the guy himself. The guy has made claims like “Stidham had the best preseason ever”. As if playing well against 3rd and 4th string guys is an indication of a QB’s success against a real NFL defense. So please, don’t hold this guy’s barely-lucid ramblings against the rest of us Patriot fans.

  11. Cam will be cut by the end of week 10… Bank on that. Until then Stidham gets to continue to take second team reps while developing in the background. After week 10 he’ll get his shot at starting the last 6 games which will give him enough experience this year without exposing him to an entire year of abuse

  12. Never thought I’d be saying this about the Pats but IF Cam is your “Best Player There”, you guys are in serious trouble of winning any more games.

  14. But..but…Stidham broke all the preseason records. He’s gotta be the real deal. Can’t believe they won’t start him.

  15. mogogo1 says:
    October 27, 2020 at 11:23 am
    Stidham is a 4th round pick whose main claim to fame is that BB drafted him. He still has yet to look good in a real game and his stats (granted in limited action) are horrible. Maybe with time he will grow into a pro QB but it was always rather bizarre how some Pats fans latched onto him like BB could just on-demand pickup some nobody and instantly turn him into a star.

    Umm, some of us pay attention:

    1 Sitdham broke Brady and JimmyGs preseason records. All 3 passed the eye test. Period. That means there was something there. With Covid19,Stidham’s offseason work and progress was halted.

    Aaron Rodgers passed the eye test in 2005 in preseason vs Dallas and he sat for 3 years behind a fading Favre.

    2. BB worked daily with Brady and JimmyG. Only 2 qbs to get that treatment, save for Cassel. Real Pats fans like those results.

    3. The Senior Bowl chair loved Russell Wilson and now Stidham. You and others are not superior evaluators than these people in the business. You’re a fantasy dork in a basement who likely has no career at all.

    I’ll take these odds, thanks very much.

    Did Brady have Covid19 to deal with in 2001? Did he get blocked by Weis wanting a gimmick run based qb as a toy to play with in 2001?

    Did Brady light it up in 2001? No. Did he get opps with the 1s? Yes.

    You people are going to look very dumb after this season. Maybe even after this week if Newton refuses to throw to his right all game long again.

    McD is on the hook here just like with Tebow. Warnings out.

  16. If the Patriots had Buccaneers cupcake schedule they would have a winning record. So don’t push the panic button yet. In Bill we trust.

  17. redskinisjustaword says:
    October 27, 2020 at 11:45 am
    Cam will be cut by the end of week 10… Bank on that. Until then Stidham gets to continue to take second team reps while developing in the background. After week 10 he’ll get his shot at starting the last 6 games which will give him enough experience this year without exposing him to an entire year of abuse

    Hope so. He certainly looks the part when starting, spreading it around, stepping up, running when needed, leading the huddle, etc. Ball is out, etc. He just needs time with the players like last Dec when he got a shot in practice.

  18. Patriot’s have been in need of a rebuild for the last couple of years. Even with Brady they wouldn’t be good this year. They finished 4-5 in the last half of 2019 and the roster’s in worse shape this year with the COVID opt outs.

    Cap’n Skaarj says:
    October 27, 2020 at 11:41 am
    It’s starting to look like Belichick needed Brady a lot more than Brady needed Belichick

