Bills cut Ike Brown from retired list, so he can return to NFL

The Bills waived cornerback Ike Brown from the reserve/retired list Tuesday.

Brown retired Aug. 24, but told Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate that he since has had a change of heart and wants to resume his career.

The Bills signed Brown as an undrafted free agent this spring.

Brown became the team’s first player added to the reserve/COVID-19 list after a positive test. He later returned to the team before opting to retire.

Brown made 85 tackles, five interceptions and 29 pass breakups at Florida International.

The Bills also have designated cornerback Levi Wallace to return from injured reserve. He went on the list Oct. 8 with an ankle injury.