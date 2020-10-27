Browns place Odell Beckham on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Browns placed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Beckham tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Cleveland’s first possession Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler was trying to tackle Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips after an interception of Baker Mayfield.

Beckham made 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season. He added 72 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Beckham will go a fourth consecutive season without making a Pro Bowl.

In his first season in Cleveland in 2019, Beckham played through a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery. He made 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham is due $15.75 million in 2021, with $12.97 million guaranteed.

In Beckham’s absence, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones likely see more chances. Peoples-Jones caught the winning touchdown pass Sunday, and Higgins made six receptions for 110 yards.