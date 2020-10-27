Buccaneers announce signing of Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Antonio Brown officially is back. We’ll see how long he stays.

The Buccaneers announced today the signing of Brown, in a press release with a headline that touts him as a four-time All-Pro receiver.

Indeed he was, but the last time that happened was in 2017. Since December 2018, Brown has appeared in only one regular-season game.

The release contains no quotes from Brown or anyone else. It will be interesting to see when/if he’s available to the media.

In a normal year, they’d have to make him available twice per week. This year, they can try to limit his exposure to questions, tough or otherwise.

Brown will wear No. 81 for the Bucs. We’d wait a few weeks before buying one, however, just to be safe.