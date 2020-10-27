Cam Newton says he won’t change the way he dresses

Posted by Mike Florio on October 27, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT
Getty Images

Cam Newton may be changing as a player, but he’s not changing his style.

Newton said Monday that, while he agrees with sharp criticism from former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia regarding Newton’s sartorial choices, Newton won’t be dressing any differently.

“You go into this game with two touchdowns, four interceptions, you threw what? Three more interceptions?” Garcia said after New England’s 33-6 loss, via USA Today. “You get yanked in the second half, there’s nothing good going your way. Why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself? I’d be trying to ask the equipment managers, ‘Put me in your jock-sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I’ll show up on the field and do the best that I can.'”

“You know what’s crazy? I agree with him,” Newton said Monday on WEEI, via USA Today. “And the fact that he’s a former player, he has every right to say that. And until that happens, so be it. But that’s another opinionated theory, and it’s fair to say. I know I come off to so many different people so many different ways, and that’s fine. You know what, he’s exactly right. But I’m not changing the way I dress. I’m sorry. . . .

“I don’t know Jeff, but I would say this: I do certain things because of the culture I’m from. And where I’m from — I don’t know where Jeff is from, and I don’t want to harp on it too long — but let’s just say he’s right.”

Nowadays, most people would look at Newton’s off-field attire and on-field performance and say, “Who cares?” And those who do care, frankly, shouldn’t. At a time when all of us have far better things to worry about, no one should spend a second obsessing about the things other people do when it comes to their personal lives.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “Cam Newton says he won’t change the way he dresses

  1. Memo to Cam Newton:

    Patriots fans don’t give a rat’s butt what you wear, just mix in a touchdown here and there would you

  2. That’s a stunning level of self-awareness from someone who I previously believed had none. Is this real life?

  3. “And those who do care, frankly, shouldn’t. At a time when all of us have far better things to worry about, no one should spend a second obsessing about the things other people do when it comes to their personal lives.”

    —–

    Really? Unless that is practicing in the summer on your own time at no risk of anyone but yourself. Or doing many other activities that include no one but ourselves that have been condemned.

  8. Hey criticize his play all you want. Leave he personnal dressing preferences alone. Its 2020 Jeff.

  10. As long as you change the way you play, that’s all that matters in that league. So dress however you want.

  11. I personally find Cam’s attire annoying, but it is personal style. He could ‘wear pretty dresses and sing tra-la-la” (quote from Monty Python) and I wouldn’t care. His performance on the field and his actions while he is wearing Patriots gear (on and off the field) is what is important.

  12. Really? What “self awareness”? The answer of “You’re right, but I won’t change”?

    That’s not self awareness, that’s “Look at me!”
    Just like his superman routine on the field.

    Fact is while Garcia might be pointing out something SOME people don’t care about, he’s making a very valid point about leadership.

    If you stunk it up on the field, then your display publicly should be humility, not outrageous costumes and post-game adornments.

    Dude never DID get it and still doesn’t.

  13. It’s cool that Cam agreed with someone’s criticism of him…also cool that he isn’t going to change who he is. I don’t think anyone really cares what someone has on after a game…

  14. As a Panther fan, I never really had an issue with how he dressed. When he was winning, it really didn’t matter. When you are losing, the perception changes to you care more about your style than you do football.

  15. All you folks saying “What he does on the field is ALL that matters” just don’t get it. EVERYTHING matters when you are SUPPOSED to be a leader. An old saying “More is caught than taught”…

    What are his teammates “catching” about how to behave when you lose by his actions publicly. The message is “my clothing and style is more important to me than how I address my failures as a QB.”

  16. I am just glad my QB does not dress like Newton. Concentrate on the team and game man and not your “look at me” personality.

  17. It has always fascinated me how much people care about what Cam Newton wears. I get it is an easy target, but does it really matter even a little bit?

  18. “I do certain things because of the culture I’m from” What? Was you brought up in a travelling circus?

  19. “Was you brought up in a travelling circus?”
    _____________

    Were you brought up without any education regarding singular/plural use in noun and verb agreement?

  21. Who gives a damn, what other people where. Do folks not have that much of a life at all? As long he preforms, (which he isnt) that should be the talk. I remember when Dennis Rodman wore a dress, but then again he still preformed on the court.

  22. “It has always fascinated me how much people care about what Cam Newton wears. I get it is an easy target, but does it really matter even a little bit?”
    ___________

    The answer is obvious. The only reason those people care is because Cam is Black. If he was white you would hear no criticism at all from them.

  24. lewansfingermoustache says:
    October 27, 2020 at 11:22 am
    “I do certain things because of the culture I’m from” What? Was you brought up in a travelling circus?

    That made me laugh out loud!

  25. Did anyone actually see the outfit he was wearing? Dude was looking College Professorial like JK Simmons in those State Farm ads. Nothing outrageous at all, and more like a History Professor. Garcia needs to shut up.

  27. Tom Landry didn’t wear sweats when he lost, and a suit when he won.

    So Cam is into clothes. So what?

    Maybe he dresses as the QB he wants to be, rather than the QB he is.

  30. Look at me! Look at me! Look at me! I crave attention! Alright Cam, everybody is looking at your on field performance this season and it ain’t pretty.

  31. Were you brought up without any education regarding singular/plural use in noun and verb agreement?

    Yeah. I was in the middle of a nap when the teacher was boring the rest of my class to death.

  32. What’s he supposed to do, bring two outfits to the stadium with him? He’s supposed to dress like Huggy Bear from Starsky and Hutch when he wins and George Costanza when he loses?

    He can drape himself in velvet for all I care.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.