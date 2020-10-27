Cardinals put Zach Allen, Isaiah Irving on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals created some space on their 53-man roster at the start of their bye week.

The team announced that defensive lineman Zach Allen and linebacker Isaiah Irving have been placed on injured reserve. They also released tight end Evan Baylis.

Allen hurt his ankle in Sunday night’s win over the Seahawks. He’s made two starts this season and has 11 tackles and a sack.

Irving suffered a neck injury on a collision with Seahawks running back Travis Homer during a kickoff return. He was signed off the Broncos practice squad earlier this month and played 14 special teams snaps in his Cardinals debut.

Baylis appeared in the last three games without catching a pass. The Cardinals have several players, including guard J.R. Sweezy, who could fill the roster spots by coming off injured reserve before the Week 9 game against the Dolphins.