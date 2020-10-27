Chris Godwin out at least one game with broken finger

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 27, 2020, 11:08 AM EDT
The Buccaneers will be without a key part of their passing game on Monday night against the Giants.

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a broken left index finger and had surgery to repair it, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. He suffered the injury while catching a touchdown pass against the Raiders.

The Bucs hope the injury will heal quickly enough that Godwin could return for the next game, a big NFC South showdown against the Saints.

Godwin has already missed three games this season but is still tied with Mike Evans for the team lead, with 25 catches. When healthy Godwin is playing well this season, catching 86.2 percent of the passes thrown to him for 9.6 yards per target.

10 responses to “Chris Godwin out at least one game with broken finger

  1. Further proof that Tom Brady’s arm strength hasn’t gone anywhere at age 43,

    Brady completion % targeting WRs:

    2007
    10+ air yards (56%)
    15+ air yards (46%)
    20+ air yards (42%)

    2020
    10+ air yards (58%)
    15+ air yards (56%)
    20+ air yards (46%)

    GOAT

  2. Injury bug can derail a team. Can’t blame them for wanting more depth including some unruly character.

  4. Oh brother. Can they go one damn game without one of those two missing time? This goes back a full year now. What’s it gonna be next time? Think of what the offense can be if those two were ever 100%. This is exactly why they signed Antonio Brown

  5. @floridaman

    League wise nobody cares bout your teams injury and As a 9ER fan, I for sure don’t care bout your teams injuries.

    We’re missing 7 starters on defense, 3 starters on offense and 3 key backups. Save that for your local buc fan talk radio

    My goodness. One of the greatest chokejobs in sports history was by him in sb 42, but you were probably in diapers.

    Learn the game.

    “stats are for losers” – bb

    exactly

    Brady has been obsessed over Manning for so long, he’s willing to blow sbs chasing stats all while being rope a doped by a DC who knows that.

    It will happen again, too, and it will be glorious. Once the ego goes, it goes.

  8. Speaking of injury, can people give Brady some credit for being so durable? Other than missing practically the entire 2008 season for the injured knee, he has started all games (minus the four suspended games) since he became the starter in 2001… TWENTY years of unrelenting production to play a position in a violent sport that the defenders want to tear his head off in every snap. He also said the record he is most envious of is Brett Favre’s consecutive starts. That tells you how much he values being available to his team. The guy is a grinder.

  10. faithful49er707 says:
    October 27, 2020 at 11:32 am
    @floridaman
    League wise nobody cares bout your teams injury and As a 9ER fan, I for sure don’t care bout your teams injuries.
    We’re missing 7 starters on defense, 3 starters on offense and 3 key backups. Save that for your local buc fan talk radio
    ——————————————————————————————Agreed, Niners have missed stretches with QB, RB1 and RB2, WR1, CB1, CB1, CB1 and CB2, and All-Pro DE Bosa, and we are supposed to feel bad for Bucs because sometimes 1 of their WRs is out? Cry me a river.

