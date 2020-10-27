Chris Godwin out at least one game with broken finger

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will be without a key part of their passing game on Monday night against the Giants.

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a broken left index finger and had surgery to repair it, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. He suffered the injury while catching a touchdown pass against the Raiders.

The Bucs hope the injury will heal quickly enough that Godwin could return for the next game, a big NFC South showdown against the Saints.

Godwin has already missed three games this season but is still tied with Mike Evans for the team lead, with 25 catches. When healthy Godwin is playing well this season, catching 86.2 percent of the passes thrown to him for 9.6 yards per target.