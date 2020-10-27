Cowboys trade Everson Griffen to Lions

Getty Images

The Cowboys put out word that they were willing to trade defensive end Everson Griffen, and the Lions bit.

Griffen has been traded from the Cowboys to the Lions for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Although the Cowboys are still in the NFC East race, they may be thinking it’s time to focus more on next year after their two disastrous showings since losing Dak Prescott for the season.

The Lions have won two in a row and at 3-3 may think Griffen can help them make a push for the playoffs.

Detroit will owe Griffen $1.76 million in salary for the rest of the year, plus $187,500 for each game in which Griffen is on the active roster.

Griffen was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Vikings before signing with the Cowboys this year. He has 2.5 sacks in 2020.