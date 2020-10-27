DeAndre Hopkins explains traffic incident, gesture toward political caravan

Getty Images

As Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was on his way to the stadium for Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, an encounter with a political caravan in the Phoenix area began to percolate across social media.

Photos of Hopkins driving his Ferrari was posted to Twitter alleging that Hopkins had swerved in and out of traffic amid a caravan expressing their support for President Trump. The photos showed Hopkins driving alongside the group and included a photo of two raised middle fingers in the air after passing the caravan.

Hopkins gave his side of the encounter during a All Things Covered podcast visit with teammate Patrick Peterson and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden.

“Driving down the highway I guess I got in between a train or a bunch of cars that I wasn’t supposed to be in between in my car. And they were honking the horn at me and stuff like that I guess to tell me to get out of their way, and I didn’t. The guy in front of me stepped on his breaks and tried to stop dead in traffic, and I got around him and I stuck him a birdie. I really was about to do the peace sign to him, but this finger right here was kinda hurting, so it didn’t make it up in time.

“But I was like, ‘Damn, dude, you’re trying to stop on breaks in dead traffic, cause I’m in your guys’ train and what not, just trying to go to work?’ So, yeah, it was nothing. There wasn’t nothing thrown out the car or anything like that. No speeding. Obviously, you see me right there. If I was in a Ferrari speeding, I don’t think you would be able to take a still picture of me. But yeah, that’s all.”