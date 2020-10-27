Eric Reid declines offer to join Washington practice squad

Getty Images

Safety Eric Reid had a chance to get back in the NFL. He passed.

Reid told the Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press that he declined an offer to join the Washington practice squad.

“I just don’t think playing on the practice squad is reflective or indicative of my career,” Reid told Maaddi.

Reid, 28, played for Washington coach Ron Rivera in Carolina during the 2018 and 2019 season.

“I’m just not in a place to play on the practice squad right now,” Reid said. “If they go a different direction, I’ll be ready.”

It’s the only offer Reid has received in 2020.

Washington has a need at safety given the season-ending injury to Landon Collins. On Tuesday, Washington placed Collins on injured reserve and elevated safety Jeremy Reaves from the practice squad.

Reid, then with the 49ers, joined Colin Kaepernick in his protests during the anthem in 2016. After the 2017 season, Reid became a free agent, eventually signing with the Panthers.