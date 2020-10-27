Jerry Jones: There’s no leadership void with Cowboys

Getty Images

Another blowout loss has led to another round of questions for the Cowboys regarding whether head coach Mike McCarthy is the right man for the job.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones reiterated his belief in McCarthy on Monday and it was his father’s turn to do the same thing on Tuesday. Jerry Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan and said the Cowboys wanted someone who can “stand tall and strong as the head coach” when “the you-know-what hit the fan” by way of explaining his faith in McCarthy.

“Well, shut up and let me answer. No. . . . You’re not asking me that,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I gave you the answer. When I go into the locker room, there’s no leadership void in my eyes. Now, that’s your answer. Let’s move on.”

Jones would apologize to the hosts before the interview came to an end, but it seems his belief that he hired the right head coach may not be enough to overcome the frustration that a 2-5 start to the season has created for the Cowboys owner.