Joe Judge: We’ll deal with Friday night player gathering internally

Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to ban gatherings of players outside team facilities earlier this month, so videos of Giants players doing that last Friday night garnered attention last weekend.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, injured running back Saquon Barkley and other Giants players were seen having dinner and drinks inside a New York City restaurant and bar in the videos. Face coverings were not being widely used and questions about the players’ behavior made their way to head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday.

Judge said he thinks the team’s players have been diligent about following the protocols put in place by the league and that they will handle the matter internally.

“I believe they were trying to do the right thing as teammateswith getting together and having dinner the other night,” Judge said, via SNY.

Judge added that everyone in the organization has to be conscious about what they do before turning to other topics.