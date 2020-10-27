Joe Judge: We’ll deal with Friday night player gathering internally

Posted by Josh Alper on October 27, 2020
The NFL and NFLPA agreed to ban gatherings of players outside team facilities earlier this month, so videos of Giants players doing that last Friday night garnered attention last weekend.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, injured running back Saquon Barkley and other Giants players were seen having dinner and drinks inside a New York City restaurant and bar in the videos. Face coverings were not being widely used and questions about the players’ behavior made their way to head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday.

Judge said he thinks the team’s players have been diligent about following the protocols put in place by the league and that they will handle the matter internally.

“I believe they were trying to do the right thing as teammateswith getting together and having dinner the other night,” Judge said, via SNY.

Judge added that everyone in the organization has to be conscious about what they do before turning to other topics.

3 responses to “Joe Judge: We’ll deal with Friday night player gathering internally

  2. No — they were not trying to do the right thing, Joe Judge. These players still don’t get it. They are risking everyone else’s health not only on their own team, but on other teams as well, by being this reckless.
    Personally, If I were Daniel Jones, I’d be very worried I might soon be out of a job. He hasn’t proven he’s the guy going forward for the Giants at all, and in fact has shown more that he isn’t.
    The Giants are one of the worst teams in the NFL and Jones is one of the reasons for that. He has been a turnover machine in his time as starting QB for the Giants and until he changes that, his job will be in jeopardy.

  3. Just continues to prove the widespread ignorance and arrogance of NFL players and coaches . If you are seen in public not following safety protocols do you really think they are following them in private . It’s not a coincidence that the teams that are guilty of openly violating the NFL protocols have self proclaimed tough guys as coaches . Vrabel , Gruden and now Judge should be disciplined because it’s clear that if the players aren’t taking it seriously it’s because their coaches don’t .

