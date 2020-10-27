Justin Herbert, other Chargers evacuated because of wildfires

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is staying at a hotel. He is out of his house because of the Southern California wildfires, Herbert revealed on The Dan Patrick Show.

“We had to evacuate our house because of the fires,” Herbert said.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports several other staff and players also have evacuated.

The team is assisting those displaced, but the Chargers’ preparations for Sunday’s game at Denver continue as scheduled.

A fire covering 11 square miles broke out around dawn Monday in Orange County. Wind gusts pushed flames in Silverado Canyon near houses in Irvine, which has a population of 280,000.

More than 90,000 are under evacuation orders. In addition, a fire in the Yorba Linda area has grown to nearly 4.7 square miles, prompting evacuations of at least 10,000 people.