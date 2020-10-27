Landon Collins set for surgery on Achilles Monday

Getty Images

Word on Sunday was that Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins was headed for an MRI to confirm an initial diagnosis of a torn Achilles.

Head coach Ron Rivera was dealing with other medical matters Monday, which left it up to Collins to provide an update on his condition. Collins told Josina Anderson that he is scheduled to have surgery on his Achilles on Monday.

The injury will cut Collins’ second season in Washington short. He had 41 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in the seven starts he was able to make this year.

Seventh-round pick Kamren Curl stepped in next to Deshazor Everett after Collins left Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. He made three tackles.