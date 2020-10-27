Matthew Slater disappointed in Patriots’ “attitude and effort” vs. 49ers

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 27, 2020
Longtime Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater didn’t like what he saw in Sunday’s 33-6 loss to the 49ers.

Slater suggested that the Patriots weren’t trying hard enough in a game that saw them blown out like New England has rarely been in the last two decades.

“I think there were times [against the 49ers] where we let the attitude and effort part slip away from us,” Slater told NBCSportsBoston.com. “That’s never acceptable. So, we’re going to have to make sure that we’re on that each and every day and never taking anything for granted. We’re so blessed to be able to play this game, and we owe it to the game to go out and pay it the respect that it’s due and approach this thing the right way. I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that moving forward. We’ll see if that’s good enough.”

We haven’t often heard the Patriots’ attitude and effort questioned during the Bill Belichick era, but this is a different team — and may prove to be the worst Patriots team Belichick has coached.

  1. The guys on this roster know they could be playing with Brady and Gronk if Bellichick’s ego wasn’t the size of the east coast. If he won’t go the extra mile for them, why would they?

  2. I am shocked, shocked! that Cam Newton is proving to be less of a team leader than Tom Brady was.

  3. Tom Brady legacy trending up
    Bill Belichick legacy trending down

    Could it be that an all-time great QB can make average coaches look better than they really are?

  4. Covid-19 related travel restrictions, decreased accessibility to practices/stadiums,
    and social distancing has made it difficult for new england patriots covert videographers
    to sneak around other team’s facilities to gather the video necessary to help the the team cheat at their normal level.

  5. I knew something was up. They gave Gilmore a raise and JC Jackson and other star, Jon Jones, need deals.

    Get it done, BB.

    Also, it could be the team was let down by, of all people, Newton, bringing Covid19 onto the team.

    Suspiciously, the arrogant and troublemaking Boston media has never told us where Newton thinks he may have contracted it.

    Hmm.

    Maybe the team wants Stidham?

  6. Belichick may be the mastermind, but Brady was the rudder and clearly his loss has had a tremendous effect on the team. The face of your franchise for 20 years isn’t easy to replace. It’s not Newton’s fault. It’s not even Belichick’s. It’s just a drastic change for the team and these things take time.

  7. Maybe they should put him at WR. I mean Christ, guy been in the league 11 years and has ZERO CAREER CATCHES.. How can your so called leader not even be thrown the ball in 11 years?

  10. I wonder if Belichick put him up to this. Could he be one of those new leaders stepping up? The team lost some real leadership and it would be in their best interest to replace it.

  11. It’s starts with who is under center. Brady would never have allowed this. Brady goes to Tampa and they look like SB contenders.
    Cam is too busy matching his hat to his socks to be bothered with firing up his guys to play 100 mph. He’s never been a leader.
    I put this 100% on Cam.

  13. The team lost leadership and accountability when Brady left. The Patriots are returning to the Patriots of old, prior to BB. Brady and the Bucs are exceeding expectations and lead their division. I really think this is a case where BB made a colossal mistake not working something out with TB. From a QB perspective this year, I would venture to say that BB is not any more successful than John Elway has been since Peyton Manning.

  14. That’s what happens when the real leader leaves the room. Slater might be a good role model, but he can’t set the expectations and light the fire like the legend can. Football is played by men, not chess pieces. A lesson the “genius chess master” is learning the hard away, again.

    Bill always says it’s a player’s game. He should have taken his own advice and given up his own ego to keep the one that mattered.

  15. Based on the public comments made by the team leaders, I really think that NE was right on the cusp of mass opt outs after the Covid issues and subsequent 2 flights to KC on game day.

    BB has been being unusually gentle in handling them for that reason.

    Not saying that’s the right approach, or that it will work, or that they’ll be at all competitive going forward, but I do think he has been just trying to hold it together for 3 weeks now.

  17. Maybe Bill Belichick should hire a GM, or at least a draft specialist to work under him like John Dorsey to run the college scouting department. Belichick the coach is not the issue, but the GM…

  18. Agree with the above. Brady left. Gronk left. Others have left. It sounds like nobody enjoys the Patriot (Belichick) anymore and those that remain have quit on BB.

  20. Funny these people that say Brady was the dynasty forget how awful Brady has looked the past few seasons on New England. Any qb would look good on Tampa.

