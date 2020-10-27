Mike Tomlin anticipates “rough and tumble game” against Ravens

Posted by Josh Alper on October 27, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The Steelers and Ravens will continue their long-running rivalry in Baltimore this Sunday and head coach Mike Tomlin thinks the game will fall in line with historical norms.

Tomlin is 11-13 against the Ravens in the regular season — 2-1 in the postseason — since John Harbaugh became the head coach in Baltimore and many of those games have come down to to wire. Four of them have gone to overtime and Tomlin sounds like he expects something similar this time around.

“You should anticipate it will be a rough and tumble game because history tells you that,” Tomlin said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “And this year is the same.”

The 6-0 Steelers will be trying to match their best start to a season in franchise history and doing so against their biggest divisional rivals would make the victory extra sweet. Based on Tomlin’s comments, they should expect a rough slog getting there, though.

4 responses to “Mike Tomlin anticipates “rough and tumble game” against Ravens

  1. Should be a great game. Each team will go as their QBs go. Both Ben and Lamar can look like super bowl QBs or real stinkers.

  2. Tomlin has always kept the Steelers competitive. In Sunday’s game I think it will come down to the QBs and i give the edge to Ben. I think the Steeler defense will be able to contain Lamar’s running and I just don’t think he is the passer yet that he needs to be.

  3. Unlike the red-headed little brother Brownies, Steelers have respect for the Ravens. The difference in this rivalry almost always comes down to a Field goal or less. Both Defenses are amongst the best.
    The Ravens run the ball a little better, but the Steeler run-D is dominating this year. The Steelers passing game is the biggest edge in this game. Ben gets the ball out faster this year than in prior years – and to superior weapons. The Steeler Offense has learned (finally!) to stretch the D horizontally with pre-snap motion and effective jet sweeps. If the turnovers are even, or favor Pittsburgh, they will win.

  4. I’m a fan of neither team but if I can catch a Ravens-Steelers game, I watch it. Great rivalry.

