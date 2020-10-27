Mike Tomlin anticipates “rough and tumble game” against Ravens

Getty Images

The Steelers and Ravens will continue their long-running rivalry in Baltimore this Sunday and head coach Mike Tomlin thinks the game will fall in line with historical norms.

Tomlin is 11-13 against the Ravens in the regular season — 2-1 in the postseason — since John Harbaugh became the head coach in Baltimore and many of those games have come down to to wire. Four of them have gone to overtime and Tomlin sounds like he expects something similar this time around.

“You should anticipate it will be a rough and tumble game because history tells you that,” Tomlin said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “And this year is the same.”

The 6-0 Steelers will be trying to match their best start to a season in franchise history and doing so against their biggest divisional rivals would make the victory extra sweet. Based on Tomlin’s comments, they should expect a rough slog getting there, though.