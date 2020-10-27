Noah Fant: We’re not living up to our ability on offense

Getty Images

The hope in Denver this offseason was that the Broncos would take a step forward offensively in quarterback Drew Lock‘s second season, but things have not gone that way through seven weeks.

They’re 28th in points and yards and head coach Vic Fangio spent time on Monday talking about the need to fix the entire passing game. Tight end Noah Fant is part of that passing game and he said that the defense had some frustrations with the unit after last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Fant didn’t detail what was said and didn’t take issue with it because he thinks it is time for the unit to “put up or shut up.”

“There was definitely words said in the locker room after the game,” Fant said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “I’m not going to go into detail, that stays in the locker room, but they have every right to be frustrated and upset. . . . I put a lot of the load on us, Kansas City had one of most powerful offenses, one of the most high octane offenses in the league, right? And they were holding them to field goals, getting three and outs on them, all these things and we’re not really living up to our ability on offense. If I was in a defensive player’s position I would feel the exact same way. Those guys have every right to be heated and upset.”

The Broncos have reasons why they’ve gotten off to a slow start offensively, including injuries to Lock, Courtland Sutton, and Phillip Lindsay. Their ability to work around them while improving the product on the field will define the rest of this season.