Panthers cut Eli Apple

Getty Images

The career of former Top 10 pick Eli Apple has hit another setback.

The Panthers released Apple today, according to Myles Simmons of the team’s website.

A cornerback who was selected 10th overall in the 2016 NFL draft, Apple did not play well with the Giants and was traded during his third season. He fared a little better with the Saints in 2018 and 2019 and signed with the Panthers this year.

Apple has only played in two games this season, including on Sunday against the Saints, when he apparently didn’t play well enough to convince the Panthers to keep him around.

The 25-year-old Apple will now become a free agent.