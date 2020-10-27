Panthers cut Eli Apple

The career of former Top 10 pick Eli Apple has hit another setback.

The Panthers released Apple today, according to Myles Simmons of the team’s website.

A cornerback who was selected 10th overall in the 2016 NFL draft, Apple did not play well with the Giants and was traded during his third season. He fared a little better with the Saints in 2018 and 2019 and signed with the Panthers this year.

Apple has only played in two games this season, including on Sunday against the Saints, when he apparently didn’t play well enough to convince the Panthers to keep him around.

The 25-year-old Apple will now become a free agent.

5 responses to “Panthers cut Eli Apple

  The Giants could have drafted Laremy Tunsil and he would still be anchoring their O-line…but nope, they had to draft Eli Apple

  2. scoops1 says:
    October 27, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    But remember…Tunsil smoked some weed in a gas mask.

    —————–

    But remember…Tunsil smoked some weed in a gas mask.

  3. 3 teams have now gotten rid of Apple. When he was with the Giants, I believe it was Landon Collins that called him a team cancer. Apple was just full of himself – had a big #1 draft pick ego. Apparently teams dumping him has changed little of his attitude.

  4. scoops1 says:
    October 27, 2020 at 3:55 pm
    The Giants could have drafted Laremy Tunsil and he would still be anchoring their O-line…but nope, they had to draft Eli Apple
    ———————
    You could say that about a couple other teams too…the reality is, every year teams draft the guy they want and a couple years later it turns out there were better options on the board…it’s the nature of the draft and as always, hindsight is 20/20…

