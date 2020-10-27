Quinnen Williams unfazed by trade talk

Getty Images

The Jets aren’t shopping defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, but they’ll listen to offers. For his part, Williams isn’t listening to the noise.

“Honestly I just don’t read it, man,” Williams told SiriusXM SEC Radio. “Just don’t look at it, just don’t read it. You just don’t really listen to it, just don’t really pay it any attention, man. ‘Cause like I said, I gotta go out there every single day. I can’t control being traded. I can’t control being not traded. So it’s like, I can’t control being cut, released or anything like that. I can control what I can control, and that’s going out there every Sunday, every day, during practice, putting my best foot forward, working hard and just trying to be the best player I know I can be and the best player that I am.”

The third overall pick in the 2019 draft, Williams was selected by former Jets G.M. Mike Maccagnan.

Whether the Jets are listening to offers is different from the question of whether they’ll accept the best offer they get. And that’s part of the dance that happens whenever a team looks into possibly trading a player; the more motivated they seem to trade him, the less they’ll get.