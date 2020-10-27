Report: Dez Bryant signs to Ravens practice squad

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t have much to say about the possibility of the team signing veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad on Monday.

Harbaugh said the team would make an announcement and “go from there” when asked about the interest in Bryant. The Ravens have not made an announcement, but it appears a deal is done.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bryant has signed with the Ravens.

It’s the first time Bryant has been signed to an NFL club since 2018. That was when he tore his Achilles in practice a couple of days after signing with the Saints.

Bryant’s last game action came with the Cowboys in 2017. He had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns that season and it remains to be seen if he’ll get a chance to add to his career totals with Baltimore at some point this season.