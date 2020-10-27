Report: Mississippi State’s Kylin Hill plans to opt out of rest of season

Getty Images

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill announced in December that he planned to enter the 2020 draft. He didn’t.

Hill instead returned to school.

Now, Hill plans to opt out of the rest of the 2020 season and begin getting ready for the 2021 NFL draft, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reports.

Hill opened the season with 192 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ victory over LSU. According to Zenitz, Mississippi State suspended Hill for the team’s most recent game, a loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 17.

Coach Mike Leach indicated that Hill is “still unavailable” for Mississippi State’s game against Alabama on Saturday.

Hill ran for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. He has 23 catches for 237 yards and one touchdown along with only 15 carries for 58 yards and no touchdowns on the ground.