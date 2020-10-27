Report: Quinton Spain visiting, likely to sign with Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals may be getting some veteran offensive line help.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that former Bills and Titans guard Quinton Spain would visit with the team. Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Monday that Spain is expected to sign with the team assuming all goes well with that meeting and COVID-19 protocols.

The Bills released Spain last week after signing him to a three-year, $15 million contract during the offseason. He had been a starter with the team last year, but took on a reserve role in Buffalo this season before being let go.

Cincinnati’s line has struggled to protect quarterback Joe Burrow all year and they had three linemen go down with injuries in Sunday’s loss to the Browns. Left tackle Jonah Williams has a neck injury, center Trey Hopkins is in the concussion protocol and right tackle Bobby Hart hurt his knee. Guard Xavier Su'a-Filo was already on injured reserve, so a healthy, experienced player would be a welcome addition to the group.