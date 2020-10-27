Russell Wilson still favorite for MVP

Getty Images

The man who has never received an MVP vote remains the favorite for MVP.

According to PointsBet, the NBC Sports official betting partner, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continues to represent the best bet for MVP, at -110. (Bet $110 to win $100.)

Wilson has stayed in the top spot despite his team’s first loss of the year, which included three Wilson interceptions — including one in overtime that set up the game-winning field goal for Arizona.

Next on the list is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at +400, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at +450. No other players have odds better than +1200.

At +1200 is Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray are at +2000.

Four players sit at +3300: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The odds get ridiculously large after that, but here are the ones to watch, given that the quarterbacks the teams that finish with the No. 1 seed tend to do very well in the voting: Rams quarterback Jared Goff (+7000), Saints quarterback Drew Brees (+15000), and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (+50000). If one of those teams emerge as the top team in the NFC, their quarterbacks could get MVP consideration.

Of course, they’d have to contend with the quarterback of the team with the top seed in the AFC. All four of them — Mahomes, Jackson, Roethlisberger, and Tannehill — would be more likely to win the MVP than the quarterback of the top seed in the NFC.

Unless it’s Wilson or Brady.