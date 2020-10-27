Shaq Lawson on Tua Tagovailoa’s first start: It’s going to be incredible

Getty Images

It’s Tua Tagovailoa week in Miami.

The Dolphins announced a quarterback change during their bye week and the first-round pick will be taking over from Ryan Fitzpatrick when the Rams come to town on Sunday. With the Dolphins 3-3 and Fitzpatrick coming off two good performances, the timing of the change has been questioned but Dolphins players seem to have little question about the rookie.

Tight end Mike Gesicki said on Monday that “everyone is excited” about Tagovailoa’s debut and that “we all have confidence in Tua to go out and make plays.” Wide receiver Preston Williams said the rookie has “everything you want in a quarterback” and dfensive end Shaq Lawson shared a perspective from the other side of the ball.

“I’ve seen a lot of him in practice, how athletic he is, how incredible of a player he is,” Lawson said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “You get to see it Sunday this week. It’s going to be incredible. He’s going to lead his team in the right way.”

Sunday’s game will be Tagovailoa’s first start since injuring his hip at Alabama last November and the Dolphins hope it will be the first of many in their uniform.