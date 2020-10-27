Terrell Burgess will miss rest of season with broken ankle

USA TODAY Sports

Rams rookie safety Terrell Burgess will miss the rest of the season, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

Burgess will undergo surgery Wednesday on his broken ankle.

“Godspeed,” Burgess tweeted, along with praying hands, on Tuesday night.

Burgess, a third-round pick out of Utah, injured his ankle during a tackle of Bears running back David Montgomery on Monday night. Burgess’ left leg got caught underneath him as he was bent backward.

The medical staff placed an air cast on Burgess’ leg before he was carted off.

Burgess had three tackles, including two on special teams.

He finished his rookie season with eight tackles and a pass breakup in seven games.