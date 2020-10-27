Trevor Lawrence: My mindset has been to go pro, but who knows?

Posted by Josh Alper on October 27, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been talked about as the first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft since his freshman year and one key step in making that happen is Lawrence foregoing his remaining eligibility at the ACC school.

Lawrence hasn’t said much to suggest he’s thinking of staying in school and he’s on track to graduate in December. The option to return is still on the table, though, and Lawrence didn’t rule it out on Tuesday.

“My mindset has been that I’m going to move on,” Lawrence said, via Pete Iacobelli of the Associated Press. “But who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”

The Jets have the league’s worst record at 0-7 and their current quarterback Sam Darnold has already fielded questions about the possibility of Lawrence coming to the team.

Lawrence’s comments on Tuesday will have some thinking back to what happened when the 1997 Jets had the first overall pick. Peyton Manning was set to be the top pick if he left Tennessee, but he opted to remain in school another year and went to the Colts with the top pick the next year.

31 responses to “Trevor Lawrence: My mindset has been to go pro, but who knows?

  6. Hold out. Lebron and the NBA players have shown the way. AT the rate the patriots are going they’ll also be in the running for a top pick at QB. Say they’re the only team you’ll consider early and often.

  9. Why on earth would a prospect like Lawrence want to play for the Jets or even the Giants? He just turned 21. Wouldn’t hurt to go back to school one more year. He is a baby..

  10. He will be drafted by the Jets, though he could refuse but wont go back to Clemson.
    Everyone remembers what happened with Matt Barkley …

  13. hawkwind8 says:
    October 27, 2020 at 3:02 pm
    Poor old Sam….
    _____________________________________________________________

    idk, the jets drafting Lawrence could be the best thing for Sam. Head for greener pastures OR lawrence tells the jets he won’t play for them so they trade for more picks so they can actually rebuild with more picks

  14. The Jets would be foolish to spend that #1 on him. Trade the #1 and get that o-line working with some trades. Draft some rookie RBs and WRs. Get one defensive stud.

  16. Can you imagine being Trevor and putting off the 2021 draft for a year only to face the same scenario in 2022?

  19. I hate to remind that if he waits a year it likely cost him 35million and guess what…a good team isn’t suddenly going to end up with the number one pick. Jets, Bengals, Detroit, are still going to suck and pick number one. If he truly doesn’t want to play for Jets, go into draft and simply pull a Eli Manning. Way better options than going back and risking injury or flaws exposed.

  20. It’s a tough one. Certainly, it can hurt to go back for another year as one never knows how injuries, play, or other circumstances can affect one’s career (see Leinart, Matt). Having said that, I expect that we’ll see a lot more of this sort of posturing and positioning on the part of potential draftees. Given what we now know about how organizational circumstances contribute to one’s career (and earning) prospects at the QB position, it only makes sense that draft-ready QBs will want to make sure that they land in positive places. That is particularly true when one considers how the rookie wage scale limits early career earnings. I can’t blame these young men at all if they decide to stay in school or even actively work behind the scenes to ensure that they avoid certain teams.

  21. I remember when Eli Manning said he’d sit out rather than let San Diego draft him. The result was he was drafted by the Chargers, but immediately traded to NY and it worked out well for him.
    Meanwhile San Diego kept Philip Rivers and let Drew Brees walk and have been paying for that ever since. Brees has been an all time QB while Rivers is always a bridesmaid but never a bride.
    If I were Lawrence, I’d really get some solid advice from someone such as Eli Manning before I did anything.

  22. In life they are silver linings in most things, We can have a situation where Trevor Lawrence pulls an Eli Manning and refuse to sign with the jets, in which the jets can still look in the draft for another QB and trade that number one pick( if they get it) for a boatload to either help Sam if they care to commit big money to him or a cost control QB they can take in the Draft.

    The bottom line is if Trevor Lawrence doesn’t come to the jets they are still some flexibility they can play around in putting together this team.the question remains can they do it competently.

  23. Translation: If the Jets have the number one pick, I’m all on board for another year of school.

  25. If the Falcons get the top pick, I’m sure he’d be willing to forego his last year at Clemson to learn under Matt Ryan for a season and play 50 miles from his hometown.

  26. Manning said at the time he wanted to return for the college experience. He never beat Florida in his years at UT.

  27. sdcharger123 says:
    October 27, 2020 at 3:19 pm
    Wait a year to avoid going to the Jets imo.
    ___________________________________

    Of course it’s the Jets so there’s no guarantee they won’t have the #1 pick in 2022 as well

  28. what QB has really been wortha no.1 in recent memory,,but yet they take them at no.1..
    when will some team get smart and say we dont have to spend 1/4 of the cap for a QB and we can still win…

  30. back in the day John Elway was drafted by Baltimore, I believe. He told them thanks, but no thanks. He caught a lot of grief but eventually people accepted the decision. Same with Eli. Trevor should pull a John Elway and say “No thank you J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets.

  31. lol .. well the Jets probably will be picking first the next 2 or 3 years so the joke is on you Trevor

