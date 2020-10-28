Aaron Jones still out for Packers, Allen Lazard practices

Getty Images

There was good news and bad news for Green Bay’s offense at Wednesday’s practice.

The good news was that wide receiver Allen Lazard was on the practice field for the first time since having core muscle surgery after the team’s Week 3 victory over the Saints. The bad news was that running back Aaron Jones didn’t join him on the field.

Jones missed last Sunday’s win over the Texans with a calf injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that the time off “definitely helped him but he’s got to continue to improve and get better each day.”

Another entry for the good news side of the ledger was left tackle David Bakhtiari‘s presence at practice. Bakhtiari missed the Texans game with a chest injury.