Aaron Rodgers says it’s “absolutely crazy” if Mike Zimmer is on the hot seat

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been squaring off with Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer for years, and Rodgers says that’s a tough challenge.

So when Rodgers was asked about talk that Zimmer could be fired as a result of the Vikings’ highly disappointing 2020 season, he was surprised.

Rodgers told reporters today that he thinks it’s “absolutely crazy” that anyone could think Zimmer might be out of work soon. Rodgers said he considers Zimmer one of the best coaches in the NFL.

In his seventh season with the Vikings, Zimmer is 58-43-1 in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs. But he’s 1-5 this year, and if things do not improve over the course of this season, he may not be back next season. Whether Rodgers thinks that is “absolutely crazy” or not.